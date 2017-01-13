See Rupert Grint and Ed Westwick Play Gun-toting Criminals in the First Trailer for Crackle's Snatch

Rupert Grint is trading his wand for a menacing, real-life weapon.

The Harry Potter alum is starring in Crackle’s new 10-episode crime series, Snatch.

Based loosely on the 2000 Brad Pitt and Jason Statham film of the same name, Snatch follows a group of young hustlers whose serendipitous discovery of a truck of gold bars leads them into the dangerous London crime underworld.

In the exclusive first trailer from the series, Grint – who portrays Charlie Cavendish – plots, plans and narrowly avoids getting shot by a gun-toting Ed Westwick.

The one-hour series also features Skins‘ Luke Pasqualino, Scream Queens‘ Lucien Laviscount and Doctor Who star Dougray Scott.

Alex De Rakoff is Snatch‘s executive producer, as well as writer and showrunner.

RELATED VIDEO: By The Numbers: J.K. Rowling and The World of Harry Potter

Snatch will be available to stream free on Crackle starting March 16.