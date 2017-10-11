Jackson and Ember Roloff may have only met just over a month ago, but the infant cousins are already best friends!

Tori Roloff shared a sweet new Instagram photo Thursday of her 5-month-old son, Jackson, tightly holding onto 1-month-old Ember’s hand as she soundly sleeps.

“No worries cousin Ember… Baby J will always be there to hold your hand. ❤️” Tori captioned the adorable snap.

“We love you little girl! #babyjroloff #roloffcousins,” she added.

Tori and Zach revealed to PEOPLE in November 2016 that they were expecting their first child, whom they welcomed May 12. Jackson Kyle weighed in at 9 lbs., 1 oz., and 20.5 inches long.

Three months after the Little People, Big World couple announced their pregnancy, brother and sister-in-law Jeremy and Audrey Roloff shared in February that they would also be welcoming their first child this year. Last month, the couple welcomed little Ember Jean, who was born Sept. 10 at 9:40 a.m., weighing 7 lbs., 13 oz.

To celebrate their daughter turning 1 month old, Audrey posted an update with her followers on Instagram, sharing that Ember “eats and wiggles by day, and eats and cuddles by night.”

“She likes to pull out our hair, does not like footie pajamas (she kicks her feet right out of the legs), she loves the bath, and she prefers sleeping up right or on our chests,” wrote Audrey. “She smiles a lot and we swear it’s intentional. Some “firsts” include: first time to the farm, first muel ride, and first public blow out💩.”

Shortly before Zach became a father, the twin brothers spent time bonding on their family farm.

“We used to be kids hanging out, then we’re husbands and wives hanging out and now we’re entering this next season of parents hanging out,” Jeremy said at the time. “I think we’re in that moment of realizing, ‘Wow. This is the last couple hangouts we’re going to have until we’re parents.’ ”