Courtney Stodden Files for Divorce from Doug Hutchison After Almost 7 Years of Marriage: Report

Courtney Stodden has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Doug Hutchison after almost seven years of marriage.

The Celebrity Big Brother alum, 23, filed for divorce on Tuesday but it is unclear whether she or Hutchison, 57, will ask for spousal support, according to TMZ.

The couple married in May 2011 when Stodden was 16 and the actor was 51. The pair separated in late 2016.

Representatives for Stodden and The Green Mile star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Stodden spoke to PEOPLE about their split in February 2017, saying she and Hutchison were legally separated but had not signed divorce papers.

“We are legally separated … it’s only been, like, two and a half months,” Stodden said at the time. “I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him … it’s extremely sensitive.”

In 2016, Stodden suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s first child, a situation she said “deeply” affected their marriage

In January, Stodden publicly pleaded for a reconciliation with Hutchison on Instagram.

Doug Hutchison and Courtney Stodden Allen Berezovsky/Getty

“I need this man back in my life,” she captioned the photo. “I need him to come help me. I need him to want our marriage to work. He’s been my only solid rock. Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love.”

She followed up her initial social media plea with an emotional video of herself crying as she explained her current situation with Hutchison to fans.

“So, obviously, I’ve been crying — again,” she said. “I just want to be honest with you guys about some things. Me and my husband have been going through a really rough time — separation, and ultimately divorce, coming up in a week. I’ve, at the last minute, realized that I don’t want it and I want to try to make things work.”

“Ever since we’ve been separated and he’s moved away, I’ve been really depressed and I’ve realized that I don’t deserve him,” she continued, crying. “I love him so much and I need him back in my life. I just need him to come help me and be with me and I love him.”

In her caption, Stodden said the split has been “rough” to deal with.

“Everyone goes through s— … this is mine,” she wrote. “You aren’t alone.”