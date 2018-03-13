Courtney Stodden Says She Was Sexually Abused Twice During Separation from Doug Hutchison

Courtney Stodden is sharing part of her own #MeToo story.

During an appearance on Monday’s Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro, the 23-year-old Celebrity Big Brother alum revealed she was sexually abused twice during the time she was separated from her husband Doug Hutchison.

Stodden, then 16, and Hutchison, then 51, wed in 2011. They briefly parted ways in 2013 but reunited nine months later. The two ultimately called it quits in 2016; Stodden officially filed for divorce last week.

While discussing the movement with Undergaro, Stodden was asked if she had any personal #MeToo experiences relating to power and sex.

“Both — both power and sex,” she said, though she declined to go into further detail, explaining that she’s working on a book.

“It’s just like all the other women’s stories,” she added. “It’s nothing different.”

Stodden said she never told Hutchison about her experiences, both of which happened during the time they were separated.

“At that age — I was only 19 when my first experience happened,” she said. “I didn’t really think it was wrong, which is the crazy part. I felt like, ‘Okay, well that’s how sex is.’ ”

Doug Hutchison and Courtney Stodden Allen Berezovsky/Getty

“You know, I only had sex with one man before that — that was Doug,” she continued. “So gentle, not to get explicit. But I was like, ‘Okay, well maybe that’s just a rough way of going on a date.’ I really didn’t realize it was sexual abuse until I started hearing these women talking. It wasn’t until #MeToo started that I was like, ‘Wow, maybe that wasn’t okay.’ ”

“It’s really a sad thing, but it happens all the time,” she added. “But I am definitely happy that anybody who is a victim of #MeToo is getting heard.”