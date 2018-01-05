Courtney Stodden Begs Estranged Husband Doug Hutchison to Take Her Back in Tearful Video

Courtney Stodden is publicly pleading for a reconciliation with her husband Doug Hutchison ahead of their impending divorce finalization.

The 23-year-old Celebrity Big Brother alum took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of the couple from their 2011 nuptials, which made headlines at the time as Stodden, then an aspiring country singer, was 16 and the actor was 51.

“I need this man back in my life,” she captioned the photo. “I need him to come help me. I need him to want our marriage to work. He’s been my only solid rock. Doug, if you read this — this is a public cry for your undying love.”

Stodden and Hutchison briefly parted ways in 2013 but reunited nine months later. However, after nearly six years of marriage, the two called it quits in 2016 — months after Stodden suffered a miscarriage with the couple’s first child, a situation that she has said “deeply” affected the marriage.

Stodden followed up her initial social media plea Friday with an emotional video of herself crying as she explained her current situation with Hutchison, 57, to fans.

“So, obviously, I’ve been crying — again,” she said. “I just want to be honest with you guys about some things. Me and my husband have been going through a really rough time — separation, and ultimately divorce, coming up in a week. I’ve, at the last minute, realized that I don’t want it and I want to try to make things work.”

“Ever since we’ve been separated and he’s moved away, I’ve been really depressed and I’ve realized that I don’t deserve him,” she continued, crying. “I love him so much and I need him back in my life. I just need him to come help me and be with me and I love him.”

In her caption, Stodden said the split has been “rough” to deal with.

“Everyone goes through s— … this is mine,” she wrote. “You aren’t alone.”

Stodden’s latest posts come almost three weeks after she revealed via Instagram that she’s battling depression and anxiety.

“I feel too much,” she captioned a black-and-white photo of herself. “I soak up too much energy from myself and others. I love too deeply. I’m extremely insecure. Terribly childlike and vulnerable. This is me and my struggle with depression. But I have faith I’ll prevail. If you’re a sufferer of anxiety or depression — know that you aren’t alone.”

“Depression is hard to kick,” she wrote on the image. “But I’ll get through it and so will you if you’re a sufferer.”

In February 2017, Stodden opened up to PEOPLE about her split from Hutchison.

“We have not signed divorce papers yet. We are legally separated … it’s only been, like, two and a half months,” she said. “I’m also trying to take things slow because I love him and it’s really hard on him … it’s extremely sensitive.”

“I don’t really like having regrets,” she added. “I don’t really want to live that way and harp on something I feel like I shouldn’t have done.”