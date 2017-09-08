Bachelor fans, start getting excited for Arie Luyendyk‘s Fantasy Suite dates.

After wooing Emily Maynard on The Bachelorette season 8, the former race-car driver dated another woman from the franchise: Bachelor season 16 winner Courtney Robertson.

Robertson detailed her fling with Luyendyk in her 2014 memoir, I Didn’t Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain.

The tryst started when Robertson retreated to her hometown of Scottsdale, Arizona, (where Luyendyk lives) after breaking up with fiancé Ben Flajnik.

“He brought over takeout from Postino and two bottles of Brassfield’s Eruption wine and we closed the blinds. After we ate, we sat in the backyard talking. I found out that he’d dated someone connected to the show a few years ago and that’s how he ended up auditioning for The Bachelorette,” she wrote. “During his casting weekend in North Carolina, my finale had aired. He and a bunch of the guys watched it and he said he knew then that I was his ‘dream babe.’ He said from that moment on he had a crush on me. He was rewarded for that touching story with a make out session that lasted for what seemed like an eternity. Though he is an expert at lip locking, known among fans of the show as the Kissing Bandit, I was getting hot and bothered, and needed more. ‘Arie, I feel like I’m in high school. I can’t just keep making out with you.””

“He was hesitant, for a millisecond, but then we headed into my childhood bedroom, into my canopy bed, for what can only be described as the best sex I’ve ever had,” she continued. “Why was it so good you ask? Arie’s incredibly passionate and utilizes his entire body in his lovemaking. And he knows exactly what positions make a woman comfortable and satisfied.”