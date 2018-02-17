Courteney Cox Shares a Sweet Kiss with Boyfriend Johnny McDaid at the Airport

Courteney Cox and boyfriend Johnny McDaid were spotted wrapping their arms around each other and sharing a kiss at Heathrow airport in London on Saturday.

The 53-year-old actress was dressed casually in a black leather jacket, jeans and black Puma sneakers, which she accessorized with a black over-the-shoulder bag.

The Snow Patrol musician, 41, was also dressed down for the outing, opting for a blue jacket, jeans and boots.

The couple first began dating in January 2014 and were engaged six months later, but called off their engagement in December 2015. However, in April 2016, the couple reunited with a kiss at London’s Heathrow Airport, just three weeks after they stepped out together for lunch in Malibu, reigniting relationship rumors.

“I don’t know if you can put a label on what makes us work, but I know that I’ve never loved like I love this woman, so if that’s enough, then that’s enough,” McDaid previously told PEOPLE about the pair’s relationship.

And during an interview with NewBeauty magazine in 2017, Cox revealed that she “would love to have a baby” with McDaid.

“I would love to have a baby now,” said Cox, 53, who is mom to daughter Coco, 13, with ex-husband David Arquette. “I would. I know it’s crazy, but I would.”