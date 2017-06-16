Friends Forever! Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and More Celebrate Courteney Cox’s 53rd Birthday

Happy birthday, Courteney Cox!

The Friends actress celebrated her 53rd birthdayon Thursday night among close friends at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Cox looked amazing in a short black dress with a scalloped collar and hemline, chic black stiletto heels and her black hair styled in loose waves, according to the DailyMail. She celebrated alongside Johnny McDaid.

Happy birthday to my girl @CourteneyCox – what a beauty. Yes CC x pic.twitter.com/TmcIPxu0us — Johnny McDaid (@johnnymcdaid) June 16, 2017

Among her guests were best friend Jennifer Aniston with her husband Justin Theroux, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Meyer, Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.

“Courteney had a private dinner party at the Chateau Marmont to celebrate her birthday,” a source tells PEOPLE. “She has had celebrations at the hotel in the past and so has Jennifer. It’s a favorite for fun celebrations.”

Bateman has never acted with Cox, but has appeared in five films with Aniston, while Kudrow attended with her husband of 21 years, Michel Stern.

In September, McDaid, who is a musician for Snow Patrol, professed his love for Cox with some permanent ink.

McDaid, who was previously engaged to Cox, received her initials on his right wrist.