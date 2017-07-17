The Duggars are back with another season Counting On, and the family is busier than ever!

In an exclusive sneak peek at the premiere, Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth get ready to walk down the aisle as cameras capture all the wedding prep from picking the venue, to trying on bridesmaid dresses and tasting wedding cake.

The husband and wife-to-be also plan a joint bachelor/bachelorette camping trip to celebrate their wedding.

But that isn’t the only wedding in the works. After courting for a few months, Joseph Duggar is ready to pop the question to Kendra Caldwell with a sweet proposal at sister Joy Anna’s wedding.

“We are super excited. It’s great to not be courting anymore, now we’re engaged!” the happy couple told PEOPLE at the time.

Added Joseph, “I was definitely nervous going into it, but I wasn’t afraid that she was going to say no because she has said, ‘I’m just waiting on you!’ ”

In San Antonio, Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo prepare for a big visit from Jessa and Ben Seewald, plus their two children Spurgeon, 21 months, and Henry, 5 months. “Parenting is hard work,” Jeremy says after hanging out with the kids.

While the Duggars might be TLC’s most famous big family, the Putmans are also returning for a full season of their reality series Meet the Putmans. The show follows the 26-member clan who all live under one roof and share everything from one bank to two bathrooms!

Season 3 of Counting On premieres Sept. 11 at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Meet the Putmans at 10 p.m. ET, both on TLC.