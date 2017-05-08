‘Are You Pregnant?’ Newlywed Jinger Duggar Vuolo’s Sisters Have Been Grilling Her About Starting a Family

Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo‘s sisters are ready for her to become a mama, but is she?

In November, Jinger and her husband Jeremy Vuolo tied the knot in front of nearly 1,000 guests at their Arkansas wedding and have since moved to Laredo, Texas, where he works in ministry.

“Married life has been the best thing ever,” Jinger says in a PEOPLE exclusive supertease of the upcoming season of Counting On. “You look amazing,” she compliments her husband while he does pushups on the floor of their home.

But although the newlyweds are still learning about and enjoying married life together, her sisters — Jill (Duggar) Dillard, Jessa (Duggar) Seewald, Joy-Anna Duggar and Jana Duggar — want to know when the Vuolo family will be adding a little baby — a.k.a. niece or nephew — into the mix.

“So are you pregnant?” 25-year-old Jill asks her younger sister via video chat in Arkansas.

“Huh?” Jinger responds with a smile and a a look of bewilderment.

“It is very possible that Jinger could be expecting,” explains Joy-Anna, who also inquires about the possibility of her being pregnant during the sisters’ video chat: “Have you taken a test?”

FROM COINAGE: 9 Healthy Kitchen Staples That Cost Less Than $1 Per Serving

The new season will also follow the birth of Jessa and Ben Seewald‘s second son, Henry Wilberforce; Joseph Duggar entering into a courtship with Kendra Caldwell, and Jill and Derick Dillard’s return to Central America for a months-long stint prior to the birth of their second son this July.

“I have certain apprehensions about our return to Central America because it is a dangerous place,” Derick admits in the exclusive supertease.

When the series returns in June, Counting On audiences will also get an inside look Austin Forsyth’s surprise — and blindfolded — proposal to Joy-Anna.

Counting On returns June 12 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.