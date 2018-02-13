Engagements, Weddings and Babies Are 'Around the Corner' for the Duggars in Counting On Trailer

Courtships, weddings and babies are in store for the Duggars!

On the upcoming season of Counting On, audiences will catch up with the famous TLC family and the exciting new seasons of life that some of the 19 siblings are entering.

“We’ve had a lot of exciting things happen in our family recently and in the past few months — and you never know what’s around the corner,” Jessa (Duggar) Seewald says in PEOPLE’s exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming new episodes.

Last May, Joy-Anna Duggar tied the knot with husband Austin Forsyth and traveled to Switzerland for their honeymoon, where they shared lots of kisses during their romantic trip abroad.

“During our relationship, all the way up to our wedding day, we had never been alone together, so it was really amazing being on our honeymoon — just being by ourselves,” explains Joy-Anna, whose pregnancy reveal is also teased.

But Joy-Anna isn’t the only one who will be entering first-time motherhood — older sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo also has a bun in the oven!

“The last time Jessa was a part of the decoration process, my books ended up in the closet. That will not happen again as I have my own office now,” says Jinger’s husband Jeremy Vuolo, who is particular about where his books are placed in the couple’s new Laredo, Texas, home.

“Him setting up his office: It’s like a girl setting up the baby’s nursery,” Jessa jokes.

The new season will also document Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell’s engagement and September wedding.

“I would say when you’re engaged, you almost need more chaperones just because you’re getting closer, the desires are getting stronger,” says Kendra, who agrees with Joseph about appropriate hand placement during their engagement photo shoot.

On their wedding day, the couple — who are now expecting a baby boy together — are visibly emotional about the new life stage they will enter together.

A tearful Kendra shares, “It’s the best day of my life, but it’s also really emotional, too.”

“I can’t believe that today is actually my wedding day,” says Joseph. “I think there is a very surreal feeling because you think of this moment all of your life, but then when it actually comes, it doesn’t seem like it’s possible.”

Counting On returns Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.