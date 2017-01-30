Could Stranger Things Season 2 Get Political? Producer Teases Some Real-World Parallels

Given the fiery speech given by actor David Harbour when Stranger Things nabbed the SAG Award Sunday night for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series, it’s no surprise that the political climate may have an impact on the show’s upcoming second season.

At the Producers Guild Awards on Saturday, producer Shawn Levy told reporters that although it is set in an imaginary town during the 1980s, the Netflix hit is all about lifting the downtrodden.

“We have always been a show about the marginalized, non-cookie cutter, people in fictional Hawkins, Indiana, and in many ways, we have always championed the kind of different,” Levy explained. “So it’s not a complete stretch to say that we’re leaning into that beat.”

“The different ones are the heroes on Stranger Things,” he continued. “Eleven is terrifying at first, before you realize there’s a humanity there. So I think that these themes are of this time, and they will continue to be.”

Ross Duffer, one half of the brother duo that created the supernatural series, said that with most of the new season already outlined, “we’ll see” if modern politics are echoed in the show.

RELATED VIDEO: See the Adorable Cast of ‘Stranger Things’ Party It Up Backstage at the SAG Awards

Harbour, who played the small town police chief Jim Hopper, accepted the cast’s award on Sunday with an speech fighting against President Donald Trump and his new immigration policy.

“In light of all that’s going on in the world today, it’s difficult to celebrate the already celebrated Stranger Things. Great acting can change the world. We call to arms our fellow craftsmen and women to go deeper and through our hearts battle against fear, self-centeredness, exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture,” he said. “And through our craft cultivate an empathetic and more understanding society by revealing intimate truths that serve as a forceful reminder to folks that when they feel broken and afraid and tired they are not alone. We are united in that we are all human beings and we are all together on this horrible painful, joyous exciting and mysterious ride that is being alive.”

Although Harbour wouldn’t give away any secrets of the new season, he did say that he’s scared for a whole new reason than before.

“I love it, it’s very strange,” he told PEOPLE Deputy Editory JD Heyman on the PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly live pre-show. “I was terrified the first season because it was a role I had never been given the chance to play — this heroic sort of character. Now I am more terrified to go into season two because of the pressure.”