Cosby Show Alum Lisa Bonet Says Her On-Screen Father Bill Cosby Had a 'Sinister, Shadow Energy'

Lisa Bonet is reflecting on her Cosby Show days and the sexual misconduct allegations that have been brought against Bill Cosby.

Despite the tidal wave of claims that have surfaced against 80-year-old Cosby, Bonet, who starred as his on-screen daughter Denise Huxtable on The Cosby Show (1984-91) and A Different World (1987-89), told Net-A-Porter that her memories haven’t been negatively impacted: “No, it’s exactly as I remember it.”

Throughout the years that she worked alongside Cosby, Bonet admitted “there was no knowledge on my part about his specific actions, but … There was just energy,” she said. “And that type of sinister, shadow energy cannot be concealed.”

Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable Kendall and Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable NBCU Photo Bank

Bonet, 50, told the outlet that she “always” felt a darkness around her on-camera father.

“And if I had anything more to reveal then it would have happened a long time ago. That’s my nature. The truth will set you free,” she told Net-a-Porter.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of drugging and/or sexually assaulting them decades ago, but he has denied all the allegations.

He stood trial in 2017 after being accused of drugging and sexually assaulting former Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his Elkins Park, Pennsylvania, mansion in January 2004. In June, a Pennsylvania judge declared a mistrial after the jury announced that they were “hopelessly deadlocked” after deliberating for days.

Bill Cosby as Dr. Heathcliff 'Cliff' Huxtable and Lisa Bonet as Denise Huxtable Kendall NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty

“I don’t need to say, ‘I told you so’,” Bonet told Net-A-Porter about where Cosby stands. “I just leave all that to karma and justice and what will be.”

After Cosby’s rape allegations surfaced, Bonet’s eldest daughter, Zoë Kravitz, said her mother was shocked to learn about the claims.

Kravitz told The Guardian in an interview published in August 2015 that, at the time, Bonet “really hasn’t” talked to her about the scandal.

“She’d plead the Fifth, even to me,” said Kravitz. “I think she’s just staying out of it. She’s just as disgusted and concerned as everyone else is, but I don’t think she has any insight. It’s news to her as well.”