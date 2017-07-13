While filming Glee's fourth season in March 2013, Monteith, 30 at the time, announces that he has voluntarily checked into rehab for substance addiction. It's the second trip to rehab for the actor, who admitted in 2011 that his past struggles landed him in rehab at age 19. "I don't want kids to think it's okay to drop out of school and get high, and they'll be famous actors, too," he told Parade. "But for those people who might give up: Get real about what you want and go after it."