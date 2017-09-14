Bachelor in Paradise's Corinne Olympios Sizzles in a White Bikini While Vacationing in Mexico

Summer is almost over, but Corinne Olympios is turning the heat up!

The Bachelor in Paradise alum shared a sizzling photo of herself to Instagram on Thursday, sporting an itty-bitty, white, string bikini in Tulum, Mexico.

In the sultry image, a tanned — and wet! — Olympios, 25, glistens in the sunlight as she props herself up out of the pond while smizing at the camera.

“Ahhhh nature,” she captioned the image. “I love bugs and fish sm. ❤️”

On Monday’s BiP season 4 finale episode, Olympios came face-to-face with DeMario Jackson for the first time since production was shut down earlier this summer following their sex scandal.

In June, production on season 4 was temporarily suspended after two show producers voiced concerns after a sexual encounter between Olympios and Jackson was caught on camera. Warner Bros. initiated an investigation of the alleged misconduct, all the contestants were sent home, and Olympios and Jackson both retained legal counsel. WB later determined no misconduct had occurred, and the cast returned — minus Olympios and Jackson.

When Jackson, 30, joined host Chris Harrison and Olympios on the aftershow stage, he told her, “It’s been an interesting summer. Throughout the whole time I just wanted to make sure that you were all right. I know on my end it was kind of crazy being in the middle of all of this madness, and I’m just happy that you’re doing well.”

“Thank you. I really appreciate that. I do wish we could have communicated and reached out to each other,” Olympios said. “I think it would have been a lot easier on both of us. Everybody felt like they were experts on our lives and experts on the situation and knew exactly what happened and this and that, and they didn’t. Nobody did.”

Added Jackson, who revealed that he is continuing with therapy post-scandal: “I’m just happy to kind of be putting this past us and for our families to no longer suffer.”