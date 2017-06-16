Corinne Olympios Spotted Out in L.A. Amid Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios was seen out and about Thursday in Los Angeles following the news that Warner Bros. officially halted production on the show due to allegations of misconduct on set.

Olympios was spotted walking her dog while wearing a corn blue t-shirt paired with navy blue sweat pants.

The 25-year-old broke her silence on Wednesday in a statement to PEOPLE, saying she was horrified by what had occurred.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” Olympios said.

“As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality,” continued the reality star, whom PEOPLE previously opted not to identify as Olympios out of respect to the privacy of victims of alleged sexual assault.

“As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening,” the statement concluded.

PEOPLE sources previously confirmed production was suspended after a producer raised concerns about an alleged sexual encounter between Jackson and a female cast mate, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day. (Thus far, no legal action has been taken, and neither cast member has spoken out about what happened.)

PEOPLE has also learned that both Olympios and Jackson have sought legal counsel to separately represent them as the controversy unfolds: Olympios has hired veteran Hollywood attorney Martin Singer, and Jackson has hired Walter Mosley.