Corinne Olympios Shares First Post on Social Media Since Bachelor in Paradise Controversy

Corinne Olympios has made her return to social media following her Bachelor in Paradise scandal involving DeMario Jackson.

The reality star, 24, posted a selfie on Snapchat with only a hand-waving emoji as the caption and added the star crown filter to her photo.

The Snapchat selfie comes after Olympios said that her legal team’s investigation into the sexual encounter with Jackson, 30, had been completed. The June 4 incident prompted two producers to voice their concerns and ultimately shut down production on season 4 of the Bachelor/ette spin-off.

“I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired,” Olympios said in her statement.

“My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor in Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return,” the statement continued.

On June 20, Warner Bros. announced the investigation had concluded and the show was set to resume filming.

Meanwhile, Jackson spoke out and detailed his side during a two-part interview with E! News, which aired last week.

Precautions are being taken to ensure a similar incident won’t occur again, according to a source close to production.

“In broad strokes, changes were made to ensure everyone’s safety,” the source told PEOPLE — particularly in regards to alcohol consumption and consent. “Obviously it’s to prevent anything like that happening again.”

Bachelor in Paradise will return later this summer on ABC.