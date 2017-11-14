The Bachelor's Corinne Olympios Reveals She Got Engaged to Ex-Boyfriend After Nick Viall Split

Though she didn’t find love with Nick Viall, Corinne Olympios‘ Bachelor journey actually did end with an engagement.

During an appearance on The Morning Breath show on Tuesday, Olympios revealed that after she was sent home on Viall’s season of The Bachelor — which premiered in January but was taped in the fall of 2016 — she rekindled her romance with her former longtime boyfriend.

“I got home, and he showed up at my house with a ring,” she said.

After they broke things off, she returned the sparkler.

“I gave it back,” she said. “I could never keep something like that.”

“It was exactly a year ago,” she added. “Literally, yesterday [last year], I got engaged.”

While Olympios, 25, didn’t reveal her former fiancé’s name, she did share a few details about him.

“So I removed two tattoos that I had, because I was engaged to a very religious guy,” she said. “And he was like, ‘I can’t marry you if you have tattoos.’ [So I] got them removed. Then we broke off the engagement.”

These days, Olympios is “seeing someone.” Though she wouldn’t say who, he’s definitely not part of Bachelor Nation — Olympios insisted she would never date anyone from the franchise again.

“I really just want to meet someone organically,” said the reality star, adding that she doesn’t use any dating apps.

Olympios also touched on her Bachelor in Paradise scandal, which erupted this summer after a sexual encounter between her and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson — both of whom were drinking heavily that day — briefly shut down the Bachelor/ette summer spin-off, which places franchise alums in an elaborate game of romantic musical chairs in Mexico.

Warner Bros. subsequently suspended production on the show and launched an internal investigation into “allegations of misconduct,” later determining nothing improper had occurred. Production resumed, but without Olympios and Jackson. (For more on the scandal and its aftermath, here’s everything you need to know.)

“People were saying all these things and making up all these stories and thinking they know exactly what happened,” Olympios said on The Breath. “And I’m like, ‘You don’t know what happened, because I don’t even know what happened.’ ”

“I had to stay quiet for a while, because I was going through a lot, obviously,” she added. “I didn’t really know what to do, to be honest. I was in a really weird place, and I didn’t want to upset anybody.”

Olympios and Jackson have since put the incident behind them and remain good friends.

“DeMario is so sweet and was super kind and cool about everything,” Olympios said. “He always had my back, and I always had his.”

So, can we expect to see Olympios on The Bachelor‘s upcoming spinoff, the Winter Games?

“No, I don’t think so,” she said. “Not as of right now.”

But don’t count her out of the franchise forever: Olympios said she would definitely be willing to return to the series, including Paradise.

“My relationship with The Bachelor is amazing,” she said. “There’s no bad blood. We’re all good.”

“I think everything happens for a reason,” she added. “I love my Bachelor family so much. I just feel like because that happened, I think there’s going to be something bigger and better in the works for me, and even with them.”