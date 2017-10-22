Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are taking their bond into the spotlight — for Halloween!

The duo were all smiles on Saturday night at Maxim’s Halloween party in Los Angeles, posing for photographers in their respective costumes: a “Biker Boy” for Jackson, and a “Fembot” (of Austin Powers fame) for his companion.

“Fembot – Biker Boy take Halloween 🎃,” Olympios, 24, captioned an Instagram snap of the twosome showing off their outfits. Hers included a short silver skirt with matching bra top, choker and stilettos, plus a sheer pink jacket decorated with feathers and coordinating headband.

“This fembot captured me tonight! 🌹” Jackson wrote on Instagram, sharing the same photo.

Earlier this month, Jackson opened up to reporters about his friendship with Olympios despite the sex scandal that led Bachelor in Paradise to delay filming over the summer.

“In the media — the media wanted black versus white. They wanted angry black guy, they wanted this little white girl. But in reality, both of us were put against each other,” he said at the time.

He explained, “It was one of those things that people want us not to be friends. They want to paint a particular narrative. Even now the narrative is they’re friends now. It’s like, ‘Oh, it’s fake.’ It’s always you’re damned if you do, you’re damned if you don’t.”

The pair have been spotted out and about multiple times over the past few months, leaving TAO restaurant in Hollywood together in late September and even sharing a friendly embrace in late August.

Said Jackson of Olympios earlier this month, “I have the utmost respect for her, nothing but love for her. She’s back home right now and next week we’re going out, we’re having fun. She’s my homie, straight-up homie.”