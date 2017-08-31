Corinne Olympios & DeMario Jackson Get Cozy Outside Club After Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson are moving on from their Bachelor in Paradise sex scandal … together.

The reality stars put on a show for paparazzi outside of Nighingale in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, with Olympios jumping into Jackson’s arms and playfully planting a kiss on his cheek.

Its a stark contrast to the serious tone of their separate sit-downs with Chris Harrison addressing the production shutdown earlier on BiP.

Still, both parties insisted though they hadn’t seen each other since hooking up in Mexico, they wished each other well.

“It’s just really hard, and I hope that he’s doing better,” Olympios told Harrison through tears on Tuesday’s episode. “I really just want people to know that I don’t blame DeMario. I never pointed fingers at DeMario. I never said a bad word about DeMario.”

In June, production on season 4 was temporarily suspended after two producers voiced concern about Olympios and Jackson’s encounter. Warner Brothers later determined no misconduct had occurred.

Olympios recently told PEOPLE that she regrets mixing medication with alcohol that ill-fated night.

As for Jackson?

“I’m still going to be me,” he said. “I’m working very hard on just building back up my spirits. This summer took a lot out of me. I’m not going to let this get me down. I’m never going to stoop down and I’m never going to be something they want me to be. I’m going to be who I am and that’s my whistleblowing, crazy, fun-loving self.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

