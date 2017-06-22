Corinne Olympios' Boyfriend Speaks Out and Vows to Stand by Her amid Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

Corinne Olympios‘ boyfriend is still in her corner.

After Warner Bros. released a statement Tuesday announcing that an investigation had produced no evidence of misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise this month, Jordan Gielchinsky is speaking out about one of the contestants at the center of the controversy.

“I have known Corinne for over 10 years and as a friend or boyfriend, she will continue to receive my unwavering loyalty and support until I decide that there is a legitimate reason not to give it,” he told E! News.

Gielchinsky explained that he is trying to gather more information on the allegations before providing a full comment.

“I pay very little attention to the media and try to ignore all the conjecture surrounding my relationship with Corinne,” he said. “The only two people who know the true disposition of our relationship is Corinne and I.”

Warners Bros. announced that filming of the show would resume after being officially halted due to an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct between Olympios and DeMario Jackson, both of whom had reportedly been drinking heavily all day.

In the days that followed, both reality stars retained legal representation and issued statements, with Olympios, 24, calling herself a “victim” and Jackson, 30, claiming his character “has been assassinated.”

Longtime franchise host Chris Harrison issued his own statement regarding the news, insisting that “the safety and care of the cast and crew of our show is of the utmost importance to us.”

“It is with this thought in mind that we made the decision to suspend filming,” he said. “An investigation into the situation was started immediately. Warner Bros. is handling the details of that investigation. They’re moving quickly to gather all the facts, and once that’s done, a clear, concise decision can be made about where we go from here.”

At time of publication, Warner Bros. issued “no comment” as to whether Olympios and Jackson would resume filming alongside their cast mates. Bachelor in Paradise will return later this summer on ABC.