Corinne Olympios will be making one final return to Paradise.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, Olympios announced that she will be joining the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special that will be televised later this summer.

“I am very happy to be appearing on the Bachelor in Paradise special,” said Olympios, 25.

Her statement was released just days after DeMario Jackson, 30, first revealed that he will be returning for the BiP and Bachelorette: Men Tell All reunions shows.

“I’m doing the Men Tell All for The Bachelorette and I’ll be doing Paradise as well,” Jackson told TMZ. “I owe it to my cast mates. They’ve been very supportive of me throughout this whole entire thing and I want to thank them all personally, face to face — give them all hugs and bro out or sis out, or whatever. They’ve been so helpful.”

Although Olympios was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise this summer, she declined the offer. “I respectfully made the decision not to return,” she said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the end of June.

News of Olympios’ and Jackson’s appearances on the Bachelor/ette spin-off reunion special comes a month after production on season 4 was subsequently halted after two producers voiced their concerns following a sexual encounter between the pair, which was caught on cameras.

Days after production was shut down by Warner Bros. to investigate the “misconduct” and all of the contestants were sent home, Olympios and Jackson both retained legal counsel and released statements.

“I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production,” Olympios said in a statement to PEOPLE via her rep.

“It’s unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations. I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws,” Jackson said in his statement.

But almost 10 days since announcing that production had been halted, Warner Bros. addressed the controversy, announcing that the investigation was complete and concluding that there was no evidence of misconduct.

In the wake of the scandal, Olympios’ legal team announced that they would be conducting their own investigation; two weeks after the controversy arose, her internal investigation concluded.

“In light of the overwhelming amount of misinformation that has been spread in the media, I want to clarify a few things. My intent over the past few weeks has been to learn and understand what happened on June 4. While I never filed complaints or accusations against anyone associated with Bachelor in Paradise, my team and I felt it was very important to be thorough in getting to the bottom of what had occurred,” Olympios said.

“I felt victimized by the fact that others were judging me through conflicting and unsubstantiated reports, while I myself had no recollection of the events that transpired,” Olympios continued.

“My team’s investigation into this matter has now been completed to my satisfaction. I am also happy about the changes that have been made to the production of Bachelor in Paradise. While I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to have been a participant on The Bachelor, and while I was invited to return to Bachelor in Paradise when production resumed, I respectfully made the decision not to return,” the statement continued.

She concluded: “I understand the media’s interest in this story, and I greatly appreciate my fans’ concerns for my well-being, but I think it is best if I keep any further thoughts private for now.”

Though Warner Bros. said in a statement that the company “does not intend to release the videotape of the incident” between Olympios and Jackson, they insisted that they “plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

A source close to production also told PEOPLE that precautions are being taken to ensure a similar incident won’t occur. According to the source, “in broad strokes, changes were made to ensure everyone’s safety” — particularly in regards to alcohol consumption and consent.

Season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise will kick off its two-night premiere on Monday, Aug. 14 at 8 p.m., and continue on Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 8 p.m., both on ABC.