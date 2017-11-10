Corey Haim's Mother Says Charlie Sheen Did Not Abuse Her Late Son But Claims Another Man Did

Corey Haim‘s mother is speaking out about a report that Charlie Sheen allegedly raped her late son when he was 13-years-old.

Judy Haim sat down with Dr. Oz for an interview that will air Friday to discuss the allegations.

A spokesperson for Sheen previously told PEOPLE Sheen “absolutely denies the claim.”

Tomorrow, Corey Haim's mom, Judy, talks allegations that her son was sexually assaulted by Charlie Sheen & points the finger at someone else pic.twitter.com/ZfcXkXLaWB — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) November 9, 2017

In a preview clip released Thursday, Judy says she didn’t see a major change in the late actor while he was shooting the 1986 film Lucas, which starred him and Sheen.

“I would have known if anything was wrong,” Judy tells Oz. “My kid hid nothing, he was like… transparent. He never hid anything, he was Corey. It’s out of character, that’s number one.”

She continued, recalling when her son was a teenager: “When my son was 13 he’s not going to go and ask Charlie Sheen to go and sleep with him.”

Haim did say the name of the man whom she claims sexually abused her son at a young age, although the named was bleeped out during the clip. It’s not clear if the name will be revealed on Friday.

“I have to tell you, that this guy [bleep] is the guy that abused my son,” she said.

In a report from The National Enquirer published Wednesday, a close friend of Haim’s, Dominick Brascia, accused Sheen of allegedly sexually assaulting the teenage Haim.

Haim died at the age of 38 in 2010.

The full interview with Judy Haim airs Friday on The Dr. Oz Show.