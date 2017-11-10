Corey Haim's Mother Names the Man She Alleges Sexually Abused Her Son

Corey Haim‘s mother has named the man she alleges sexually abused her late son.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show on Friday, Judy Haim addressed a recent National Enquirer report in which former actor Dominick Brascia, who was close with Haim, alleged that a 19-year-old Charlie Sheen sexually assaulted a 13-year-old Haim on set of the 1986 film Lucas.

A spokesperson for Sheen previously told PEOPLE the actor “absolutely denies the claim,” and on Friday, Judy alleged that it wasn’t Sheen who sexually abused her son, but rather Brascia himself.

“This guy Dominick is the guy that abused my son,” she said. “My son said so.”

Brascia was accused of being Haim’s abuser last year. At the time, he denied the allegation in an interview with Perez Hilton.

“It’s totally not true,” he said. “I’m as shocked as anyone else [as Haim] was one of my good friends, I knew him for over 25 years.”

Brascia did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment Friday.

In her interview, Judy said Haim — who struggled with drug addiction for decades before dying of pneumonia at 38 in 2010 — made reference to the alleged abuse he suffered at the hands of Brascia on The Two Coreys, a reality show that chronicled his life with friend and fellow child star Corey Feldman.

“He said so on The Two Coreys,” said Judy. “If you ever go back and watch any interview that my son ever gave, you would understand what I’m talking about. He hid nothing.”

Judy said Feldman, 46, introduced Haim to several people in Hollywood at the time — one of whom was Brascia. She claimed Brascia lived near them in Studio City, and that Haim and his friends would often visit Brascia’s home to watch TV and play pool.

Haim said that one day, she received a call from Haim “yelling and screaming” that Brascia allegedly wouldn’t get off of him. She rushed over to the apartment and alleged that when she walked in, she saw a “fully dressed” Brascia sitting on top of her son.

“Dominick was sitting on my son, pinning him to the floor, not allowing him to move,” she said. “I took a pool cue — and he will remember that — and I went so close to his head and I said: ‘You better get off of him or I’m bashing your head in.’ And he got off of him and we left.’ “

Judy alleged that Haim had been sexually abused by Brascia one other time in that apartment before, but she would not go into further detail.

“The industry or the media, they always go and tend to blame a parent,” she said. “You know what? You can watch them as much as you can watch them. But what are you going to do, go out with a 16- or 17-year-old to every single party, to every single movie? It’s the same thing on set. What if a producer wants to read lines in the trailer? … It’s a really tough situation. What are you going to do? My son went in with a whole bunch of boys to play pool, and one day, this is what happened to him.”

Asked why she thinks her son never spoke out about his alleged abuse, Judy said “he kept it [secret for] so long because he didn’t want to talk about it.”

“He didn’t want people to think he was gay or say it was his fault,” she said. “He said, ‘Mom, somebody hurt me, I don’t need to hurt them back. I need to take this to my grave.’ “

“The memory of the experience has to be horrifying,” she said. “Then the guilt, and the shame, and what are other people going to think? It’s a horrible thing. Victims, you’ve got to talk nice about victims. … We can say, ‘Go and speak up, go and tell your parent, go and tell your teacher, go and tell a social worker’ — but it’s not easy.”

Asked what she would say to Brascia today, Judy said she would urge him to “admit it.”

“You know the truth. You know what you did,” she said. “Honestly, I hope you didn’t hurt anyone else. Admit it. It’s going to set you free, and move on. but do the right thing for a change. Nobody is coming after you. Do the right thing for others, please.”

Judy said that if she could do it all over again, she would “definitely not” have allowed Haim to pursue acting in Hollywood.

“He would have been in school, in Toronto, with his friends, playing hockey like he loved,” she said. “[It’s] not a good idea to put these young kids in these movies in Hollywood. Do it in the summertime, let them go to school, don’t go to Hollywood.”

Judy said she prays that her son will be allowed to rest in peace.

“He was a good kid. A lot of people that really knew him well knew his heart,” she said. “He had a great talent. … It wasn’t somebody’s business to say he was raped. … That’s a disgrace.”