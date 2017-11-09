LAPD Investigated Corey Feldman’s Sexual Assault Claims, But Statute of Limitations Has Expired

The Los Angeles Police Department looked into the sexual assault allegations filed by Corey Feldman this week, but has since dropped the investigation, PEOPLE confirms.

A media relations spokesperson for the LAPD told PEOPLE on Thursday that “we did investigate it but it’s out of [the statue of limitations] so we can no longer prosecute the case.”

Feldman’s filing comes four years after the former Lost Boys star claimed in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, that he fellow child actor Corey Haim had been sexually abused by people in the industry.

“There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I’m saying right now. They want me dead,” he told The View while promoting the book at the time.

WATCH: Corey Feldman Begs for Peers Who Witnessed Pedophilia in Hollywood to Come Forward

Years later, Feldman said that he was not naming names so as not to cause more pain for Haim’s mother, Judy, who lost her son after he struggled for decades of drug addiction and died of pneumonia in 2010 at just 38.

“It has been very difficult for me to stay quiet, but as much as I would love for all of those sickos to be brought to justice, I’ve tried to be respectful of Judy’s wishes,” Feldman told PEOPLE in October 2016.

“I pray everyday before I go to bed and I ask God to give me the strength to deal with all of this. Those names will come out eventually,” he continued.

RELATED VIDEO: Charlie Sheen ‘Absolutely Denies’ Claims He Sexually Assaulted 13-Year-Old Corey Haim

In October, the actor revealed that wanted to bring his alleged Hollywood abusers to justice by making a movie about his life, and in order to finance the project, the 46-year-old actor launched a fundraising campaign hoping to crowdfund $10 million in two months.

“I’m taking the matter into my own hands,” he said. “This is why I need America’s support, I need the world’s support.”