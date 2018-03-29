Corey Feldman's Lawyer Says 'Road Rage' Caused Attackers to Allegedly Stab Actor

Corey Feldman‘s alleged attacked was motivated by road rage, his attorney tells PEOPLE.

“It was on Ventura Blvd., it’s kind of a place where people cruise,” Feldman’s lawyer, Perry Wander, says. “I think it was an ego thing. They got into a staring contest with the security guard. It was road rage. At the light, one of the guys got out of the car and the security guard, instead of just taking off, stupidly got out of the car and engaged with them. While he was distracted, one of the [alleged attackers] circled around and opened the door and caught Corey by surprise and attacked him with a sharp object.”

The Blast first reported about the road rage allegation.

As for allegations that Feldman is paranoid, his lawyer said, “There’s a lot of people trolling him on social media that have made threats to him. He has a genuine concern that I believe is well founded that certain people are upset with him about him outing child molesters.”

(In his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, Feldman claimed that he and his best friend at the time, fellow child actor Corey Haim, had been sexually abused by people in the industry. Haim died of pneumonia in 2010 at just 38.)

Feldman, 46, shared two photos of himself lying in a hospital bed Wednesday morning. He claimed three men approached him in his car and one attacked while his security was distracted.

“IM IN THE HOSPITAL! I WAS ATTACKED 2NITE!” he wrote. “A MAN OPENED MY CAR DOOR & STABBED ME W SOMETHING! PLEASE SAY PRAYERS 4 US! THANK GOD IT WAS ONLY MYSELF & MY SECURITY IN THE CAR, WHEN 3 MEN APPROACHED! WHILE SECURITY WAS DISTRACTED, W A GUY A CAR PULLED UP & ATTACKED! I’M OK!”

“@LAPD CURRENTLY INVESTIGATING THE CASE AS AN ATTEMPTED HOMICIDE! I HAVE HAD MOUNTING THREATS ON ALL [SOCIAL MEDIA] PLATFORMS BY THIS VILE ‘WOLFPACK’ & THIS IM SURE IS A RESULT OF THOSE NEGATIVE ACTIONS!” he said. “I HAVE REASON 2 BELIEVE ITS ALL CONNECTED! ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! HOW SICK R THESE PPL?!?”

Corey Feldman/Twitter

Though Feldman’s attorney insists this was not a planned attack, his rep said that he receives threats often.

“The ‘wolfpack’ make videos everyday threatening and bashing him and while we don’t have proof that they were involved, he was terrified and didn’t know what hit him,” said the rep, who claimed that Feldman does have a laceration on his stomach despite conflicting reports. “The attackers didn’t ask for his wallet or take his car. It was very quick. He didn’t recognize them.”

LAPD spokeswoman Officer Rosario Herrera previously told PEOPLE there is “no suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.”