Corey Feldman Slams Matt Lauer Over Sexual Harassment Allegations: 'He Is the Problem'

Corey Feldman is not holding back.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show Monday, Feldman — who was one of the first celebrities to publicly condemn Matt Lauer after he was fired for “inappropriate sexual behavior” — reiterated his criticism of the longtime anchor, referencing the Today show interview that Lauer conducted with him in October to discuss the sexual abuse Feldman says he experienced as a child actor in Hollywood and calling out Lauer, 59, for his skeptical line of questioning.

“When I sat down with Matt, it was like I was being grilled,” said Feldman, 46. “So much so that at one point he said to me, ‘We’ve been down this road, Corey,’ … I was really blown away. I was taken aback. Where do you get the audacity to come at me?”

“So when this came out that he himself was a predator, it made perfect sense to me,” he continued. “He is the problem. Not him, but he epitomizes the problem. The way he behaved is a perfect example of the hierarchy and the mental abuse, the shaming, the power play of ‘I’m bigger than you’ … that’s what this is about. And that’s exactly how these predators get over on these victims.”

Matt Lauer (left), Corey Feldman Jason Kempin/Getty; Jim Smeal/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Feldman’s latest Dr. Oz appearance also addressed the newly uncovered audio files of his interview with Santa Barbara police detectives in 1993, in which he named one of his alleged abusers.

“The way all of this continues to unfold is way beyond me. This is not something I could orchestrate,” he said. “So let’s go back to these tapes. Let’s talk about how this all came about. Six months ago, I moved into a new home. I was cleaning out my garage and I happened to be rummaging through some boxes and I found the tape. Then I forgot where I put it. Somehow it ended up in the back of my car. A week ago, I was cleaning out the back of my car and I found that tape again, so I emailed [Dr. Oz].”

“The very next day, I wake up in the morning to Google Alerts that say Santa Barbara police found the tape,” he continued. “I thought that [Dr. Oz] called the Santa Barbara police and told them, ‘Hey, we’ve got the tapes.’ I could not believe for a second that the exact same day, within 24 hours of me finding my copy, they found their copy and they went to the press.” (The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office confirmed to PEOPLE on Dec. 6 that a copy of Feldman’s 1993 interview had been located.)

Throughout Feldman’s appearance on the show, they played several portions of his interview with the two detectives, who came to Feldman’s home at the time to question him about allegations of child sexual abuse being brought against Michael Jackson, whom Feldman was extremely close to. In the interview, Feldman repeatedly defended Jackson, but told detectives that a man by the name of Jon Grissom had sexually abused him when he was 15. (Feldman publicly came forward with his allegations against Grissom, a former actor, last month. Grissom hasn’t commented.)

Despite Feldman’s clearly stated allegation against Grissom, the detectives continued to bring the conversation back to Jackson. At one point, they asked Feldman if he knew where Grissom was, to which Feldman responded that he believed Grissom was back in California.

“If we run across him, we’ll let you know,” said the detective with a laugh.

RELATED VIDEO: Corey Feldman Defends Needing $10 Million to Reveal Names of Alleged Hollywood Pedophiles in Feature Film

Reflecting on the tape with Dr. Oz, Feldman said he thought the cops were actually investigating Grissom, because they were the ones to bring up his name in the first place.

“I actually thought they were investigating Jon,” he said. “I thought, because they brought that up, ‘Oh wow, this is bigger than just Michael, they know what Jon did, and that’s where this line of questioning is happening.’ … [But] they weren’t interested in Jon Grissom. They could have prevented multiple things. I’m sure there are many kids he took advantage of during that time period. It could have all been prevented.”

“This guy’s a predator. Let’s just say it: He was probably in love with me, in his sick and twisted mind,” said Feldman. “He was going around telling people that I was his boyfriend … so why isn’t any justice being done? Why are you trying to put my friend [Michael Jackson] in jail, who’s never harmed a fly, and yet you have this information and you aren’t doing anything about it? And I’m still asking that question.”

“I feel like I’ve spent my entire life fighting this battle and nobody’s ever listened,” he continued. “Nothing’s happening, as far as I know. … You’ve got to look at the fact that LAPD is still not investigating.”

Asked if he feels vindicated at all over the uncovered tapes, Feldman said “not yet.”

“Vindication will come when my best friend [Corey Haim]’s perpetrator‘s is behind bars, when the people that molested me are behind bars, and when my good friend Michael Jackson is fully exonerated in the public opinion because he was never a predator,” he said. “Michael Jackson needs to be cleared, for once and for all, which I could believe this could actually lead to.”