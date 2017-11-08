Corey Feldman's Sexual Assault Claims Being Investigated by LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation into the sexual assault allegations filed by Corey Feldman this week, PEOPLE confirms.

Feldman, 46, filed a report alleging sexual assault and the LAPD is investigating, a media relations spokesperson told PEOPLE on Wednesday. There are no suspects at this time.

The actor met with the LAPD on Monday to discuss the allegations, according to Page Six.

Feldman’s filing comes four years after the former Lost Boys star claimed in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, that he and his best friend at the time, fellow child actor Corey Haim, had been sexually abused by people in the industry.

“There are people that did this to me and Corey that are still working, they’re still out there, and they’re some of the most rich and powerful people in this business. And they do not want what I’m saying right now. They want me dead,” he told The View while promoting the book at the time.

Years later, Feldman said that he was not naming names so as not to cause more pain for Haim’s mother, Judy, who lost her son after he struggled for decades of drug addiction and died of pneumonia in 2010 at just 38.

“It has been very difficult for me to stay quiet, but as much as I would love for all of those sickos to be brought to justice, I’ve tried to be respectful of Judy’s wishes,” Feldman told PEOPLE in October 2016.

“I pray everyday before I go to bed and I ask God to give me the strength to deal with all of this. Those names will come out eventually,” he continued.