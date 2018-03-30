Corey Feldman Shares Photo of the 'World's Smallest Knife Wound' After Alleged Stabbing

Corey Feldman has shared a photo of the injury he sustained in an alleged attack on Tuesday.

“THE WORLDS SMALLEST KNIFE WOUND…..OR?!?!” he captioned a close-up photo of his abdomen with what appears to be a small, circular red wound.

“YES I WAS ATTACKED 2 DAYS AGO, YES THEY USED SOME SORT OF SHARP WEAPON, AND YES IT WENT INTO MY BODY!” he said. “THIS IS WHAT THE SCAR LOOKS LIKE NOW, OBVIOUSLY IF IT WAS A KNIFE I GOT VERY LUCKY & IM BLESSED! IF IT WAS A SYRINGE, I WILL PRAY 4 THE BEST RESULTS! GOD BLESS!! #Kids2#COREYSTRUTHISCOMING#PRESERVEINNOCENCE.”

Feldman, 46, claims he was attacked on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. According to the former child star, three men approached him in his car and one stabbed him while his security was distracted.

His attorney Perry Wander told PEOPLE the alleged attacked was motivated by road rage. Feldman, who in recent months has publicly spoken out against an alleged “pedophile ring” in Hollywood, has said he believes the attack was in retaliation.

“I do know for a fact that that conspiracy has to do with every false accusation that you’ve heard about me in the media within the last six months,” he told TMZ. “And I do know who the organizer of that conspiracy is and I do know who it’s being lead by — and I do know why. It all has to do with the pedophilia claims that I’ve made.”

LAPD spokeswoman Officer Rosario Herrera told PEOPLE on Tuesday there is “no suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.”

Feldman, who speculated he had possibly been stabbed with a syringe, was tested for infections after the alleged incident. His bodyguard Jeff V., who was with Feldman at the time of the alleged attack, told TMZ on Thursday that hospital tests have come back clean and clear of any hard drugs or infectious diseases.