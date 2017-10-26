Corey Feldman Attempting to Fundraise $10 Million for a Film He Claims Will 'Bring Down' a Hollywood 'Pedophile Ring'

Corey Feldman wants to bring to light “what is happening in the world of entertainment — as far as perverts and pedophiles.”

Last week, Feldman, who has been outspoken about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child actor, wrote a series of impassioned tweets announcing that he is working on a way to bring his alleged Hollywood abusers to justice.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old actor released a YouTube video detailing his plan to do so with a documentary about his life. In order to finance the project, Feldman launched a fundraising campaign hoping to crowdfund $10 million in two months.

“Ever since I even discussed the fact that I had this plan, my life has turned into utter chaos,” he said. “I’ve experienced things like never before — I mean, I’ve been silenced my whole life, but just over the past few days since I made that announcement, I’ve been arrested, I had a near-death experience last night where I felt like I was almost going to be killed. Two trucks came speeding at me at the same time on the crosswalk. And then several of my band members decided to quit because they’re afraid of their lives.”

“I’m very alone, but I need to protect myself and I need to protect my family,” he continued. “I need additional security and I need a legal team to help represent me so that I can fulfill this mission.”

What Feldman is proposing is a plan he believes can “change the entertainment system as we know it” and “also bring down, potentially, a pedophile ring that I’ve been aware of since I was a child.”

“Right off the bat I can name six names, one of them who is still very powerful today, and a story that leaks all the way up to a studio,” he claimed. “It connects pedophilia to one of the major studios.”

Feldman said he’s been living in fear his “entire” life.

“As most victims have, I’ve been made to feel awkward, misunderstood, and I’ve been degraded at great levels,” he said. “Rumors have been told, stories have been made up about me. I’ve been insulted and degraded in ways that were unimaginable to me. All because they fear what I know as the truth. And I’m not alone. I know that there’s thousands [of] others that have experienced what I experienced in the entertainment industry. I also know that there’s peers of mine that know exactly what I’m talking about and know all the details, but have been afraid to come forward with their own truths.”

“I am using this to draw a line in the sand, to say to the Hollywood community: We are better than this,” he continued. “I know that we can stand together as one, we can be united, and we can create an affront. … You guys can take my side and we can stand together. But additionally, not just the entertainment industry — the entire world, the entire planet can come together over this issue. Because our children are the most sacred things we have. Who could even dream of robbing an innocent child of their life experience? It’s not fair and it must end, so I’m begging you to join me and let our voices be heard.”

In order to “break the dam of silence,” Feldman is asking for donations to finance the film, as well as fund the “security and legal team that I need to protect my family until the project is released.”

Feldman hopes to make the film the “most honest and true depiction of child abuse ever portrayed” by telling his own story “in a very real way, in a very honest way, with no editing, no censorship, no studio behind it.”

“I will make the film, I’ll direct the film, I’ll produce the film and I will self-distribute it to guarantee that it gets a theatrical release with your donations,” he said.

“I believe we can revolutionize the film industry in a way, that we can root out the evil and make it safe for our kids again. Please join me in this fight. I know that together we can stand strong. The time is now,” he said. “This is about good and evil. At the end of the day, there is nothing more evil than people who want to take advantage of innocent children. Let’s protect them together.”

As of Thursday, his campaign has raised almost $100,000. According to the site, Feldman will receive all the funds raised, even if he does not reach his $10 million goal.

In his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, the former Lost Boys star alleged that he and his best friend at the time, fellow child actor Corey Haim, had been sexually abused by people in the industry. He has thus far refused to name names so as not to cause more pain for Haim’s mother, Judy, who lost her son after he struggled with drug addiction for decades, dying of pneumonia in 2010 at 38.

“I pray every day before I go to bed and I ask God to give me the strength to deal with all of this,” Feldman told PEOPLE last year. “Those names will come out eventually. The truth always does.”