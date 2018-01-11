Corey Feldman Denies Sexual Battery Allegation: 'The Truth Will Prevail'

Corey Feldman is denying a sexual battery accusation that has been filed against him.

A Los Angeles Police Department public information officer tells PEOPLE a woman filed a report — in which Feldman, 46, is listed as a suspect — on Monday about an incident that occurred in February 2017. According to TMZ, the woman alleges Feldman grabbed her buttocks.

LAPD’s robbery-homicide detectives are handling the investigation.

A rep for Feldman told PEOPLE the star’s “attorneys are dealing with these egregious accusations and threats that came from Corey’s former band members after he canceled his tour.”

“Corey remains focused on his mission to fight the war of inappropriate behavior towards men and women of all ages. Given his own painful experiences, the last thing he would ever want to do is make anyone else feel the way that he did,” the statement continues. “He is confident that the motives behind these false accusations will be revealed and that the truth will prevail. He also thanks his fans for their continued love, support and belief in him.”

The accusation against Feldman comes two months after he filed his own report alleging sexual assault with the Los Angeles Police Department, which launched an investigation. Shortly after, the investigation was dropped due to an expiration in the statute of limitations.

Feldman’s filing came four years after the former Lost Boys star claimed in his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, that he and his best friend at the time, fellow child actor Corey Haim, had been sexually abused by people in the industry. Haim died of pneumonia in 2010 at just 38.

During an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show in November, Feldman revealed that he had told the police he was sexually assaulted in 1993; however, the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office said they didn’t have any record of Feldman’s accusations.

In December, PEOPLE confirmed that audio files of Feldman‘s naming alleged sexual predators in 1993 were found by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s office.

“Following the recent inquiries into the Sheriff’s Office interview of Mr. Feldman in 1993, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office conducted an additional review for any stored items remaining from the Michael Jackson investigation,” public information officer Kelly Hoover said in a statement to PEOPLE. “In a container which included the original reports from the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office located some detective working copies of audio recordings made during the investigation. A copy of Mr. Feldman’s interview was located. The recording is being turned over to the Los Angeles Police Department.”

She added, “Due to the fact that this case involves the alleged sexual abuse of a child, we are unable to comment further and any documentation or evidence related to this case is exempt from release.”

RELATED VIDEO: Corey Haim’s Mother Names the Man She Alleges Sexually Abused Her Son

Speaking with PEOPLE in December, Feldman said almost “everyone who has done physical harm” to him has been named so far. He also said he finds the motivation to talk about the alleged abuse that he and Haim experienced after a “heart-to-heart” with his best friend a year before his death in March 2010.

Last week, an intimate TV movie — A Tale of Two Coreys — about the sexual abuse he allegedly experienced as a child actor premiered on Lifetime, and Feldman said he is hoping to continue raising awareness about what he and his late best friend experienced as young movie stars at the mercy of powerful entertainment executives.

Although he has been outspoken about the trauma he claims he and Haim faced during their rise as heartthrobs in the late 1980s, Feldman said there is still more to the story, and he is currently raising money to fund his own documentary to shed light on alleged sexual abusers in Hollywood.

“People are finally listening and there’s a movement happening,” Feldman told PEOPLE. “This is your chance for redemption, but also a chance to have justice served not only for Corey and I, but for the rest of the world. There are still kids out there who are being victimized.”

“I guarantee you that there were other kids that had these experiences. They need to stand up and use their voice,” he explained. “There are producers that know about things that happened on their sets, or agents who know things about their clients, and actresses and actors themselves — it’s time to use our voices.”