Corey Feldman Defends Needing $10 Million to Reveal Names of Alleged Hollywood Pedophiles in Feature Film

Corey Feldman believes the sexual harassment allegations rippling through Hollywood are “just the tip of the iceberg.”

Last week, Feldman, who has been outspoken about the alleged abuse he suffered as a child actor, announced that he wants to bring his alleged Hollywood abusers to justice by making a movie about his life.

In order to finance the project, the 46-year-old actor launched a fundraising campaign hoping to crowdfund $10 million in two months. (The campaign has thus far raised almost $160,000. According to the site, Feldman will receive all the funds raised, even if he does not reach his $10 million goal.)

During an appearance on the Today show Monday, Feldman explained his decision, saying he believes “there is a lot of darkness in Hollywood right now, and it’s been there for quite some time.”

“It continues to unfold, new names come forward every day,” he said. “It’s going to continue unraveling. This is just the beginning. It’s just the tip of iceberg.”

Asked why he needs $10 million when film students make movies on a budget every day, Feldman defended the scope of the project.

“It’s not a documentary, it is a film,” he said. “I want to make a feature film, which is why we need the budget that we need. There’s actors, there’s scripts, there’s special effects, visual effects. It will be a very true story. We will have every name — everybody that affected my life, I’m going to give the perspective that I can give, what I viewed, what I experienced, from a firsthand account.”

“We’re talking about a theatrical release,” he continued. “I’m going to self-distribute, self-market, make the film and hire a team of attorneys who are going to protect me and the film when it comes out.”

In his 2013 memoir, Coreyography, the former Lost Boys star alleged that he and his best friend at the time, fellow child actor Corey Haim, had been sexually abused by people in the industry. He has thus far refused to name names so as not to cause more pain for Haim’s mother, Judy, who lost her son after he struggled with drug addiction for decades, dying of pneumonia in 2010 at 38.

“This is why I’m doing this — because when I wrote my book, my publishers prevented me from writing the names down,” he said on Monday. “They made me change the names.”

“I’m taking the matter into my own hands,” he said. “This is why I need America’s support, I need the world’s support.”

Feldman also claimed that he told the Santa Barbara Police Department about his alleged abusers in 1993.

“I’ve told the police. I sat there and I gave them the names,” he said. “They’re on record. They have all of this information. But they were scanning Michael Jackson. Michael was innocent, and that was what the interview was about with the police. I told him, ‘He is not that guy.’ They said, ‘Well, maybe you just don’t understand your friend.’ I said, ‘No, I know the difference between pedophiles and somebody who’s not a pedophile because I’ve been molested. Here’s the names. Go investigate.’ ”

Asked why he doesn’t go the police again with the same names, Feldman brought up the statute of limitations in the state of California.

“If I were to go to the police, I would be the one who’s getting sued,” he said. “Henceforth I need a team of lawyers and I need a team of security to be around me at all times to keep me safe so I can get this message down.”

“And let me push this forward — there are thousands of people in Hollywood who have this same information,” continued Feldman. “Why is it all on me? Why is it if I don’t release the names in the next two months, six months, or a year, I’m the bad guy? I’m the victim here. I’m the one who’s been abused. I’m the one who’s trying to come forward and do something about it.”

“I’m not playing around. It’s serious stuff,” he added. “I vow, I will release every single name that I have knowledge of. And nobody’s going to stop me this time, as long as people support this.”