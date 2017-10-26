Audrina Patridge's Ex Files for Joint Custody of 1-Year-Old Daughter & Requests Spousal Support from Hills Alum

Corey Bohan has filed his divorce response.

A month after Audrina Patridge filed for divorce from the professional BMX dirt bike rider citing irreconcilable differences, Bohan has responded.

According to court documents filed Tuesday to the Orange County Superior Court and obtained by The Blast, Bohan has requested joint legal and physical custody of the estranged couple’s 16-month-old daughter, Kirra Max Patrdige Bohan, whom they welcomed in June 2016.

He has also requested spousal support from Patridge and asks that the court terminate the ability for him to pay support to the Hills alum.

Additionally, Bohan, 35, wants Patridge to pay for his attorney’s fees.

Patridge, 32, filed for divorce and was granted a temporary restraining and child abduction prevention order against Bohan, 35, in September.

In her declaration submitted Sept. 18, Patridge chronicled multiple instances of alleged emotional abuse and violent outbursts by Bohan.

“I am fearful of [Corey’s] temper because he cannot control his swearing and personal attacks on me, even when in the presence of our young daughter,” she alleged. “I fled my home with our daughter [on Sept. 6], and have been staying with my parents because of [Bohan’s] abusive behavior.”

Bohan, 35, denied Patridge’s accusations in a legal response Sept. 21.

Earlier this month, a judge granted Patridge full custody of Kirra and also gained custody of the former couple’s dog, Lady, according to an agreement filed in Orange County court. Bohan, to whom Patridge was married for 10 months, was granted visitation with the little girl, according to the documents obtained by The Blast. In exchange for $35,000, Bohan had agreed to vacate the home they shared.

Bohan filed a request for a temporary emergency order against Patridge, alleging she is “trying to goad [him] into a confrontation or violation of the restraining order to gain media coverage.”

In documents obtained by The Blast, Bohan asked that the court order Patridge to not “harass or disturb my peace while I remain in the residence, or allow third parties to do so” and abide by her own restraining order against him by not entering the family home. The judge denied his request.

The pair had been dating on and off since 2008 before their engagement in November 2015. They tied the knot in Hawaii in November 2016.