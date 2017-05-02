Cooper's Treasure: Darrell Miklos Goes Treasure-Hunting — and Discovers Christopher Columbus' Anchor!

“This is what I’ve been waiting for for all these years.”

In a clip of Cooper’s Treasure, Darrell Miklos goes out to sea with a crew of explorers, where they discover an anchor from Christopher Columbus’ time.

“Gordon’s map works, but if gold fever sets in, you die in this business,” Miklos says in the sneak peek.

On board the ship, Miklos explains, “That anchor is from Christopher Columbus.”

To fulfill the legacy of his lost mentor, “Original 7” astronaut Gordon Cooper, Miklos is in exploration of shipwrecks that were discovered by Cooper while he orbited the Earth — and it’s all being documented by the Discovery series.

With the map — which was made by Cooper in space — in hand, Miklos is setting out on a personal quest to journey the globe to find the undiscovered treasures, including the anchor found in the Caribbean, which is dated between 1492–1508, is of Spanish decent and has an estimated weight of 1,200 and 1,500 lbs.

According to an archeologist on the team, they believe that the anchor could be one of those that was lost during the Columbus/Vicente Yáñez Pinzón voyage of 1500.

“Stick around. This is just the beginning of an amazing story,” Miklos says in the clip.

Cooper’s Treasure airs Tuesdays (10 p.m. ET) on Discovery.