Colton Haynes Shares Video of ‘Last Dance’ with Late Mother 5 Days After Her Death

Colton Haynes is sharing one of his final memories with his late mother Dana, days after she died due to advanced cirrhosis of the liver.

As the actor, 29, continues to mourn the loss of his “best friend,” he recalled a favorite mother-son moment on Instagram on Wednesday. “Last dance,” Haynes captioned footage of the pair holding hands and twirling together on the dance floor to Cher‘s 1971 hit “The Way of Love.” (The singer also helped Colton get engaged to now-husband Jeff Leatham.)

Leatham previously shared the same video of the pair dancing at the time of Donna’s death.

“My Beautiful Mother-In-Law is now dancing with Angels as Beautiful as she is ❤❤ – Her Fun Spirit and Lust for life was so inspiring. Dance away Beautiful Dana, Dance away, but know you are so very loved and will be missed everyday as we celebrate your life Thank you for the gift of Beautiful Colton and his Brother and Sisters. I Love you,” he wrote.

Haynes confirmed his mother died on March 23 when he shared a heartbreaking farewell message with his fans and followers.

“Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life…my momma. Words can’t express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I’m in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel,” he wrote.

The month before her death, he explained that she needed a new liver to live, revealing she had advanced cirrhosis of the liver and was in kidney failure.

His brother, Clinton Haynes, set up a GoFundMe page to pay for any out of pocket costs. The account raised over $13,000.