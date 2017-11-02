Why Colton Haynes Had to Take a Step Back from Planning His Wedding: I Was Becoming a 'Bridezilla'

When Colton Haynes first became engaged to Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham, he wasn’t really excited to plan their wedding.

“I’d never been to a real wedding, so I kept saying I’d be fine getting married in a trailer in the sticks,” says the Arrow and Teen Wolf actor, whose wedding photos are exclusively featured in the current issue of PEOPLE.

On the opposite end of the spectrum was Haynes’ groom, who plans events for a living.

“I’d never created a wedding for myself, but I’d always dreamed of it,” Leatham says.

But their Oct. 27 wedding approached, the grooms switched roles in the planning process.

“He went from wanting to get married in a backyard to wanting something out of a Baz Lurhman movie,” Leatham says. “He wanted Nicole Kidman swinging from the ceiling.”

For more from Haynes and Leatham, pick up the latest issue of PEOPLE — on newsstands Friday

“I wanted Oprah giving away cars,” Haynes adds. “I entered into Jeff’s world of lavish, beautiful weddings and became addicted. I wanted roses falling from the ceiling. I wanted this weird, magical fairy tale and I started realizing, ‘Oh! I might be becoming a bridezilla, so I have to step back and let him do what he does and trust what he does.”

Ultimately, the couple wed in front of 120 guests — including officiant Kris Jenner and friends Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Melanie Griffith, Chelsea Clinton and more — at the Parker hotel in Palm Springs, California.

“I wanted to make each room of the night into an experience,” says Leatham, who estimates he ordered around 60,000 roses for the “Cher-meets-Guns-‘N-Roses” celebration.

But Haynes says what’s most important was that his family was present to see him start a new chapter of his life with Leatham.

“The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better,” Haynes says. “When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”