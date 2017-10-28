Congratulations to the happy couple!

Arrow and Teen Wolf star Colton Haynes and Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham are married, PEOPLE can exclusively confirm.

Haynes, 29, and Leatham, 46, exchanged vows in front of 120 guests at a nighttime ceremony held at a Palm Springs hotel and officiated by their longtime friend Kris Jenner.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes tells PEOPLE. “The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better. When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead.”

Guests — including Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Rickards, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson — adhered to a black-and-white dress code and enjoyed a cocktail hour before the ceremony and a full-on dance party afterward.

“If you can imagine Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video and that’s the theme of the wedding,” Leatham, who planned and designed much of the wedding himself, tells PEOPLE. “But more than the flowers and decorations, it’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being with in the same room. That was the most important thing for us.”

Haynes, who publicly came out as gay in early 2016, first revealed he was dating Leatham on Valentine’s Day 2017.

“The most special day of my life. Thank you @jeffleatham,” he captioned a picture of the two from behind, embracing at sunset with red roses arranged in a heart shape on the ground around them. “We were actually in the clouds…speechless. Happy Valentine’s Day to all of you. #LoveWins Never be afraid to love harder.”

“It’s not every day that someone comes into your life & makes you want to be a better man,” he captioned a selfie of the two a few days later. “I feel so blessed to be by your side @jeffleatham #WhatMoviesAreMadeOf.”

A month later, Leatham proposed to Haynes at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Jeff’s marriage proposal to Colton was incredible, starting with a personalized video message from Cher singing their favorite song ‘I Got You Babe,’ followed by video messages from their family members and close friends — including Melanie Griffith, Serena Williams, Ally Maki, and many more,” Haynes’ rep shared with PEOPLE. “After Colton said yes, the proposal continued with a fireworks display set to Bruno Mars‘ ‘Marry You’ as the couple danced in tears.”

In case that wasn’t already a guaranteed “I do,” Leatham made sure to seal the deal with a stunning diamond band for Haynes, featuring a number of large, sparkling, square-cut rocks.

“I SAID YES!!!” Haynes gushed on Instagram. “Thank you @cher for the beautiful ‘I got you babe’ proposal lead in, you sounded incredible as always. The most special night of my life.”

In May, Haynes surprised Leatham with his own proposal — and a matching engagement ring.

“I SAID YES !!! Not a bad day when you find YOUR engagement ring in a glass of vintage #domperignon and of course with Cher’s ‘I Got You Babe’ playing in the background,” he captioned a selfie of the pair. “I Love YOU @coltonlhaynes — Now we are both engaged baby !!! Let’s get married — I Love you — Love You — Love You. #doubleengaged.”

Haynes previously teased the couple’s nuptials in an interview with PEOPLE Now, gushing that it was “going to be insane.”