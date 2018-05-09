Inside Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham’s Whirlwind 6-Month Marriage and Divorce

Colton Haynes and husband Jeff Leatham have broken up after six months of marriage. The Arrow star, 29, filed for divorce on Tuesday, citing irreconcilable differences.

The pair tied the knot on Oct. 27, 2017, in a star-studded ceremony officiated by Kris Jenner at a Palm Springs hotel.

The actor, who publicly came out as gay in early 2016, first revealed he was dating Leatham, 46, on Valentine’s Day 2017. Then one month later, the celebrity florist proposed while on vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

How They Met

Shortly before the wedding, Haynes and Leatham told PEOPLE that they were actually set up by mutual friend Serena Williams years ago, but the scheduling of their first date never worked out.

“At the time, I was in Vancouver shooting Arrow, and Jeff was still living permanently in Paris and hadn’t started living in Los Angeles,” Haynes said. “We were going to meet up for a date, but we ended up not being able to. And then years went by.”

However, a chance run-in at a Paris airport led to what Leatham, at the time, called “love at first sight.”

“I was supposed to be on a plane on Sunday, but I wanted to get home so I got switched to a Saturday morning flight,” the Four Seasons artistic director recalled. “I’m coming out of the lounge of Air France and I say to my assistant ‘Oh my God! That’s Colton Haynes! That’s the guy that I was supposed to meet and date a couple of years ago!’ So I ran up behind him and kind of hit him.”

Their meet-cute was followed up by an 11-hour flight. “He was three seats behind me. We passed Post-It notes back and forth and ended up exchanging numbers,” Haynes remembered. “Everything started from there, and it’s been this epic romance ever since.”

The Engagement

The former Teen Wolf star proudly announced the engagement news on social media in March 2017 with a photo of him and fiancé Leatham celebrating with fireworks at Las Ventanas al Paraiso in Cabo San Lucas.

Before Leatham got down on one knee, he played a personalized video message from Cher singing their favorite song “I Got You Babe,” followed by messages from tennis star Williams, Melanie Griffith and Haynes’ best friend Ally Maki.

The Wedding

Haynes previously admitted to PEOPLE that he became a bridezilla during the planning process.

“I entered into Jeff’s world of lavish, beautiful weddings and became addicted. I wanted roses falling from the ceiling. I wanted this weird, magical fairy tale,” he said. “I started realizing, ‘Oh! I might be becoming a bridezilla, so I have to step back and let him do what he does and trust what he does.”

The duo wed in front of 120 guests — including Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Sofia Vergara, Chelsea Clinton and more — at the “Cher-meets-Guns-‘N-Roses” celebration that was decorated with approximately 60,000 roses.

“It’s just amazing when you find someone who kind of teaches you to love yourself more,” Haynes said at the time of the ceremony.

“The really great thing about being with Jeff is that since we got together my relationships with my friends have gotten better, my family relationships have gotten better. When you learn to really love someone, it’s completely life-changing. Now we have this beautiful life together and this epic journey ahead,” he added.

Signs of Marriage Trouble

Speculation of a split first became public in late April when Haynes deleted several photos from his Instagram account of him and Leatham together.

The most recent post of the pair, dated Jan. 21, was posted to celebrate the anniversary of the day they met. Even more telling, Haynes dropped the word “husband” and his hyphenated married name, “Haynes-Leatham,” from his Instagram profile.

Then on May 3, Haynes released an acoustic recording of his song, “Man It Sucks,” which referenced “cheating drama” and “staying up all night with a bottle of wine, drunk with lonely tears.”

Two days after the tune’s premiere, the actor denied it was inspired by Leatham. “Jeff would never cheat. He’s an amazing man. Please stop being mean to him. The song I wrote was about a past relationship. ” he tweeted.

Months before news of Haynes’ divorce filing, his mother Dana Mitchell died on March 23 due to advanced cirrhosis of the liver.

It’s Over

Haynes filed for divorce in Los Angeles and cited irreconcilable differences as their cause for separation, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. He also requested the court to eliminate any request for support from either him or Leatham.