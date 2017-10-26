2017: MARGE SIMPSON

Ahead of Halloween, Colton Haynes debuted his first 2017 outfit — turning heads as Simpsons matriarch Marge Simpson while hosting the second annual Black Magic Halloween Affair in Los Angeles. Of course, not one to just stick to the norm, the 29-year-old American Horror Story: Cult star gave fans a little twist on Marge. Sure, her googly eyes, yellow skin, orange beaded necklace and iconic blue beehive were all there. But Haynes then turned up the volume on the animated mother of three — giving her an oversize bust, Kardashian booty, and very low-cut mini green dress.