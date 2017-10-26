Which TV Star Goes All-Out Every Single Halloween? Guess Who (and See His Craziest Costumes!)
Colton Haynes wins Halloween — and we can’t wait to see what’s next
By Kate Hogan
2017: MARGE SIMPSON
Ahead of Halloween, Colton Haynes debuted his first 2017 outfit — turning heads as Simpsons matriarch Marge Simpson while hosting the second annual Black Magic Halloween Affair in Los Angeles. Of course, not one to just stick to the norm, the 29-year-old American Horror Story: Cult star gave fans a little twist on Marge. Sure, her googly eyes, yellow skin, orange beaded necklace and iconic blue beehive were all there. But Haynes then turned up the volume on the animated mother of three — giving her an oversize bust, Kardashian booty, and very low-cut mini green dress.
2016: MISS PIGGY
This little piggy went all out. In 2016, a completely unrecognizable Haynes was decked out in prosthetics for his vamped-up version of the beloved Muppet, Miss Piggy. The former Arrow actor took to Instagram several times to share his outrageous Halloween costume, and even teamed up with a pal in a Kermit the Frog costume.
2015: URSULA
Days ahead of Halloween, the actor transformed into The Little Mermaid's frightening villain thanks again to prosthetics and lots of makeup. Just as interesting to watch? The process of him taking it all off!
2014: FIONA FROM SHREK
Haynes proved he could really win at Halloween in 2014, when he went green to play Shrek's beloved Princess Fiona.
2013: ???
Out with an Arrested Development-channeling Holland Roden in 2013, Haynes went as ... an old lady? Someone creepy? A pop culture reference we're missing? Whatever it was, it was certainly a disguise.
2012: POWDER
Haynes' first Halloween Instagram (and experiment in prosthetics and makeup) came in 2012, when he dressed up as Jeremy "Powder" Reed (played by Sean Patrick Flanery) from the 1995 film Powder.
