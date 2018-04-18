Colton Haynes Gets Candid About Saying Goodbye to His Mother: I 'Cried So Hard I Threw Up'

Colton Haynes is still mourning the loss of his mother.

On Wednesday, the Teen Wolf alum shared a touching post about his late mom Dana, who died on March 23 due to advanced cirrhosis of the liver.

“Today I picked up my mom’s ashes from the crematory,” he wrote alongside a photo of a bunny on the side of the road. “I sat in the parking lot & cried for 3 hours. I felt so paralyzed that I checked into a Motel 6 down the street & fell asleep holding her box on the bathroom floor. When I woke up I went outside to get some fresh air before I drove home & this little baby rabbit walked 2 feet in front of me & we didn’t break eye contact for 20 mins.”

“I sat on that bench with my mom’s ashes & cried so hard I threw up,” he continued. “I truly feel like this rabbit was my incredible mom consoling me & telling me that it’s all gonna be ok. Im sharing this with y’all because it was the most surreal/incredible thing that’s ever happened to me. Sending love to all of you.”

Haynes, 29, confirmed the news of his mother’s passing last month with a heartbreaking farewell message.

“Today I lost my best friend, the love of my life…my momma,” he wrote. “Words can’t express how incredible this woman was. I have so many things to say but I’m in a state of shock. I will always love you momma. RIP my angel.”

The month before her death, the actor explained that she needed a new liver to live, revealing she had advanced cirrhosis of the liver and was in kidney failure. Without a new liver, Dana’s condition was terminal.

When Haynes married Four Seasons artistic director Jeff Leatham in October, his mother walked him down the aisle.