Colton Haynes Breaks Down in Tears During Wedding in ‘Really Emotional but Beautiful’ Video

There was not a dry eye at Colton Haynes and Jeff Leatham‘s wedding.

Haynes, 29, shared a sneak peek of his recent nuptials in a video shared on YouTube Tuesday, and the American Horror Story: Cult star could not hold back his tears as he walked down the aisle with his mother Dana Mitchell.

“This video makes me cry every single time I watch it. It was the most special day of my life and we wanted to share a little bit of it with y’all,” Haynes captioned the footage. “I don’t know what I’m gonna do when I see the whole video lol.”

The brief clip also showed the moment Leatham walked down the aisle with his parents in addition to aerial shots of the Parker hotel in Palm Springs, California.

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed the couple tied the knot on Oct. 27. Officiated by their longtime friend Kris Jenner, the ceremony was attended by 120 guests Modern Family‘s Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello, Melanie Griffith, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lisa Rinna, Chelsea Clinton, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Rickards, Billie Lourd and Cheyenne Jackson.

“If you can imagine Cher meets a Guns ‘N Roses video and that’s the theme of the wedding,” Leatham, who planned and designed much of the wedding himself, told PEOPLE. “But more than the flowers and decorations, it’s really about everyone coming together and everyone you love being within the same room. That was the most important thing for us.”

Haynes previously told PEOPLE that he wasn’t really excited to plan their wedding at first. “I’d never been to a real wedding, so I kept saying I’d be fine getting married in a trailer in the sticks,” he said.

But things quickly changed as the wedding planning process continued.

“I entered into Jeff’s world of lavish, beautiful weddings and became addicted. I wanted roses falling from the ceiling. I wanted this weird, magical fairy tale and I started realizing, ‘Oh! I might be becoming a bridezilla, so I have to step back and let him do what he does and trust what he does,” Haynes recalled.