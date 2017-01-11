The Reason Behind Collin Gosselin's Rare Kate Plus 8 Appearance

Kate Gosselin‘s son Collin made a surprise appearance on the season finale of Kate Plus 8 this week.

Collin, 12, has been enrolled in a program away from home to help him reach his full potential and was absent from the recent season of the reality show, which chronicles Kate’s life at home with her 16-year-old twins Mady and Cara and 12-year-old sextuplets. However, Collin appeared on Tuesday’s episode in a family game night scene, as well as a joint interview with his two brothers Joel and Aaden.

For the most part, Collin remained relatively quiet, allowing his siblings to do most of the talking, though still engaging in the game trivia.

Fans have been speculating about Collin’s appearance, and now, a source confirms to PEOPLE the scene was filmed before he was enrolled in the program.

“The reason he was on the show is that it was shot before he went away,” says the insider, “and sometimes footage airs out of order.”

In August 2016, Kate, 41, exclusively opened up to PEOPLE about how she came to the decision to enroll Collin in the program, which she said “is helping him learn the skills he needs to be the best him he can be.”

“Collin has special needs,” the TLC star said. “[There’s] a fairly fluid diagnosis of what those needs are, but he needs to learn certain strategies to help him deal with things. This has been a struggle we’ve had for a very long time, and it’s one I’ve dealt with on my own. I’ve felt very alone in this. By the same token, it’s not something that has only impacted me or him – our entire family has been impacted.”

“We miss him so much, so it’s been hard because there is a huge hole in our family without him here,” she added. “But it comforts us to know he’s where he needs to be right now, and I can feel good about that.”

In November, Kate told PEOPLE the program is helping Collin get “precisely what he needs.”

“I don’t know what the road ahead entails, but I’m very happy with the care that he’s getting, and am still completely comforted by the fact that he is so clearly exactly where he needs to be,” she said. “It comforts me as a mother — because when you, as a mom, can’t give your kids what they need, it is a huge comfort to find people who can.”