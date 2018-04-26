SNL's Colin Jost and Michael Che Will Host the 2018 Emmy Awards

Saturday Night Live fans, rejoice: Michael Che and Colin Jost are set to host this year’s 70th Primetime Emmy Awards — and the telecast will be executive-produced by their boss, SNL creator and EP Lorne Michaels.

The Television Academy announced the news Thursday.

Che, 34, and Jost, 35, are co-head writers of the iconic NBC late-night series and anchor the popular and long-running “Weekend Update” segment together.

Michael Che (left) and Colin Jost Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC

“NBC is thrilled to be the home of this year’s Emmy Awards and with Colin and Michael in the driver’s seat as hosts, along with surprise appearances by other cast members of Saturday Night Live, I think we are in for one of the funniest awards shows in a long time,” said Robert Greenblatt, the chairman of NBC Entertainment, in statement.

“We are elated that Colin Jost and Michael Che will bring their hilarious collective talents to hosting this year’s Emmy Awards,” said Hayma Washington, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy. “They have an amazing onscreen rapport and we are delighted to begin working with them along with the entire NBC team.”

In a joint statement, Che and Jost said they are “proud to be the first duo hosting the Emmys since Jenna Elfman and David Hyde Pierce and somehow that’s a real fact.”

The 2018 Emmy Awards will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 17 from 8-11 p.m. ET on NBC. Nominations will be announced July 12.