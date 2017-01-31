Colin Hanks Reunites with College Ex-Girlfriend Busy Philipps for Interview He Assures Is 'Not Awkward'

Colin Hanks and Busy Philipps may have just topped the long list of Hollywood’s friendliest celebrity exes!

The pair dated back when they both were students at Loyola Marymount University, the now 37-year-old actress revealed on Tuesday while guest-hosting Live with Kelly — minutes before Hanks appeared on the hit morning show.

“He was my college boyfriend!” she said. “We met when I was 18 and Colin was 19… We are very very close friends now — his wife and I are tight, he and my husband hang out. We go on vacation together. He’s real excited that I’m here.”

Hanks was in fact happy to see his ex when he finally appeared on the show — assuring host Kelly Ripa that “it’s not awkward going on national television being interviewed by your old college girlfriend.”

“We met 20 years ago!” Philipps remarked. “And we hang out a lot. And I do have moments where I think, ‘How cool that we knew each other at this formative moment together?’ ”

He agreed.

“We got our first televisions shows within the same week. We got our first movies within the same week,” Hanks, 39, said. “We were able to go through all the really special moments in a young actor’s lives together.

Besides the two hanging with each other’s spouses, their kids also go to the same school!

“We get to do morning school drop off together,” Hanks said.

Philipps has an two girls — Birdie, 8, and Cricket, 3 — with husband Marc Silverstein, who was kind enough to send her throwback photos of she and Hanks from the late ’90s to share on air. Hanks has two girls also, with wife Samantha Bryant — Olivia Jane, 6, and Charlotte, 3.

The actor, whose new documentary Nos Amis (Our Friends) follows the Eagles of Death Metal in the wake of the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks, said he’s happy being the only man in his family.

“It’s nice to be the king of the castle, but it’s nice to know that when the wife buys the feminist T-shirts, she also buys one for me too,” Hanks said. “I love being a father so much and they bring us such joy and entertainment on a daily basis that I just want to make them as happy as they can be and hopefully some good stuff.”

“I know there’s going to be bad stuff, there’s nothing you can do about that,” he continued. “But I promise I’ll pay for the therapy.”

As for who was to blame for the breakup between Hanks and Philipps, they both took responsibility.

“We were young — we were babies,” she said. “Honestly, I was jerk.”

“And I was too,” Hanks admitted.

Nos Amis (Our Friends) premieres Feb. 13 on HBO.