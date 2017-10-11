From Toddler TV Stars to The Suite Life & Beyond: Dylan & Cole Sprouse's Career in Photos

Dylan hasn't made the same sort of leap back into the acting world that his brother has, though he is set to act in the upcoming Carte Blanche film. He's currently facing allegations that he cheated on his ex-girlfriend, Dayna Frazier, after the model posted a photo of herself crying on social media with the caption: "When you find out your bf cheated on you lol." Sprouse responded on Twitter, saying: “I will say this and only this: by adhering to an assumption based on limited information, you neglect the complicated nature of this issue,” he tweeted. “The truth always has two sides, and those sides have motivations, and those motivations, despite how cloudy they currently seem, are private.”