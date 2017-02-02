Teen Mom 2's Cole DeBoer Shares Adorable Photo of Smiling Newborn Son Watson Cole

Cole DeBoer is one proud papa!

The Teen Mom 2 star has been a new dad to his newborn son, Watson Cole, for a few days, but he couldn’t help but share an adorable photo of the baby smiling at the camera on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts @ chelseahouska,” DeBoer wrote about his son, who was born last week.

Watson Cole wore a white long-sleeved shirt with his name written in capital letters, along with a striped black and white beanie.

DeBoer has already had some time to practice his dad skills. He married Chelsea Houska, 25, in October, who had her daughter, Aubree, with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. She announced she was expecting again in July.

The MTV star shared a sweet photo of her 7-year-old daughter holding a sonogram attached to a round wood cutout, while she and DeBoer hold hands in the background.

“Cole is the PROUDEST man I have ever seen, and cannot wait to have his son. He’s already planning his future hunting and fishing trips, haha!” Houska wrote on her website. “This little dude is constantly kicking and rolling around, and both his daddy and sister always have their hands on my belly to feel him.”