Stephen Colbert Blasts Trump’s ‘Both Sides’ Comments: ‘What The Hell Are You Talking About?’

TONIGHT: It took two days for Trump to condemn the racist hate groups in Charlottesville… and one press conference to empower them. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/GCFVNE3SYo — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) August 16, 2017

Stephen Colbert is now the latest to rip Donald Trump’s Tuesday statement on the violent white nationalist riots in Charlottesville, Virgina, where the president blamed “both sides” for the events that left one woman dead and 19 others injured after a man drove his car into a crowd of counter-protestors.

On Tuesday’s Late Show, the host criticized Trump for saying he has “no doubt about” the white nationalists, Neo-Nazis, and KKK not being the sole culprits in the events that transpired over the weekend.

"I don't agree with the Nazis, but they had a permit for Normandy & the Allies didn't." -Donald Trump https://t.co/0WeIMfTAZe — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 16, 2017

Today the President replaced his racist dog whistle with a vuvuzela. — Stephen Colbert (@StephenAtHome) August 16, 2017

“The only thing I’m doubting is whether you’re still going to be president by Friday,” declared Colbert. “Because what the hell are you talking about?”

Later on Twitter, Colbert continued to share his thoughts on Trump’s comments. Along with a clip from the president’s speech, he wrote, “‘I don’t agree with the Nazis, but they had a permit for Normandy & the Allies didn’t’ -Donald Trump.”

The Late Show airs on CBS at 11:35 p.m ET.

