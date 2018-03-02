Kerry and Rachyl's Marriage Is Tested This Season on Music City: 'I Kind of Messed Up'

Drama, drama, drama, y’all.

Like its predecessors Laguna Beach and The Hills, the premiere of the Nashville-based reality show Music City delivered plenty of juicy storylines (and a bumping soundtrack) — and there’s more to come.

In PEOPLE’s exclusive supertease for season 1, Miss Tennessee hopeful Alexandra deals with pre-pageant nerves, aspiring singer Alisa cries, and personal trainer Jackson gets caught in a love triangle with musician Jessica and another woman (who appears to be a a beauty queen like his cousin.)

Then, there’s the marital tension between Kerry — who’s constantly on the road — and his wife Rachyl — the L.C. of this series — as she’s left behind to care for their son.

“Your marriage is stronger than some guy,” Alisa tells her friend, and in another scene, a tearful Rachyl confesses to Kerry, “I kind of messed up.”

Rachyl and Kerry (inset: Rachyl) CMT

Music City airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on CMT.