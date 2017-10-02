Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Cutest Pictures Together

The parents-to-be aren’t holding back as they show off their love

By @mariayagoda and @lydsprice

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

THIS IS 'US'

Since their relationship began, Kardashian hasn't shied away from expressing her love on social media. In April, Kardashian shared a snuggle-filled throwback from Thompson's 26th birthday bash with the caption, "💕 US 💕."

Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

TOGETHER IN PARADISE 

The pair posed in the water during a romantic February getaway to the beach. 

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

GOOD LOOKING OUT 

"To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this," the reality star captioned a photo from Thompson's March birthday celebration.  

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

ANYTHING FUR YOU 

"Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours," the NBA star wrote to his Instagram followers alongside a photo of the couple sporting matching fur coats. 

Source: Khloe Kardashian Instagram

NEW YEAR'S EVE KISS

Kardashian rang in the New Year with Thompson in Miami, documenting their PDA-filled night out with photos on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

ONE DANCE

The reality star posted another photo of their NYE celebrations with Thompson's arms wrapped around her. (She also documented the evening on Snapchat, because when you're in love, there aren't enough social media platforms in the world.)

Source: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
MATCHY MATCHY

Further proof that Kardashian and Thompson are in sync — they wear matching jackets. In December, the 32-year-old reality star simply captioned the cute snap, “Him,” with a red heart emoji.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

BLING RING

Kardashian regularly flies out to Cleveland to support Thompson during home games with the Cavaliers, even flaunting his NBA championship ring (and a killer manicure) on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

HALLOWEEN ROYALTY

The pair, who started dating in September, took a massive step in their relationship when they coordinated on a couple's costume for Halloween; they dressed as Marvel Comics characters Storm and Black Panther. In one video posted to Snapchat, Kardashian grinds on Thompson, and in the next, she has a friend film the two as they kiss.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

BEST OF THE BEST

Well, this is big. Thompson made Kardashian's Top Nine, an Instagram collage of her nine most-liked photos of 2016. Clearly, her fans are eager to see more photos of the pair together. We'd like that too. 

Khloe Kardashian/Snapchat

A GOOD FIT(NESS)

The couple prepped for Taco Tuesday in July with a morning couple's workout

Khloé Kardashian/ Instagram

MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN

A peaceful Sunday called for matching athleisure.

Khloé Kardashian/ Instagram

QUEEN OF HEARTS

"My King," Kardashian captioned a photo from her surprise birthday party

WILD RIDE

Thompson also shared a slew of photos from the June bash. "Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you," he wrote.

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE

"All my love," Kardashian captioned an August photo of the couple getting goofy by the pool. 

Tristan Thompson/Instagram

THE BEST MEDICINE 

The mom-to-be comforted Thompson through a stomachache in September. "My tummy hurts," he complained in a Snapchat video as Kardashian rubbed his chest. 

