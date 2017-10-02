Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Cutest Pictures Together
The parents-to-be aren’t holding back as they show off their love
By Maria Yagoda•@mariayagoda and Lydia Price•@lydsprice
Posted on
THIS IS 'US'
Since their relationship began, Kardashian hasn't shied away from expressing her love on social media. In April, Kardashian shared a snuggle-filled throwback from Thompson's 26th birthday bash with the caption, "💕 US 💕."
TOGETHER IN PARADISE
The pair posed in the water during a romantic February getaway to the beach.
GOOD LOOKING OUT
"To the happiest of birthdays my love! To the first of many more together! May God continue to bless you in all of your days! And may we forever look at one another like this," the reality star captioned a photo from Thompson's March birthday celebration.
ANYTHING FUR YOU
"Merry Christmas & Happy Holidays from me and mines, to you and yours," the NBA star wrote to his Instagram followers alongside a photo of the couple sporting matching fur coats.
NEW YEAR'S EVE KISS
Kardashian rang in the New Year with Thompson in Miami, documenting their PDA-filled night out with photos on Instagram.
ONE DANCE
The reality star posted another photo of their NYE celebrations with Thompson's arms wrapped around her. (She also documented the evening on Snapchat, because when you're in love, there aren't enough social media platforms in the world.)
MATCHY MATCHY
Further proof that Kardashian and Thompson are in sync — they wear matching jackets. In December, the 32-year-old reality star simply captioned the cute snap, “Him,” with a red heart emoji.
BLING RING
Kardashian regularly flies out to Cleveland to support Thompson during home games with the Cavaliers, even flaunting his NBA championship ring (and a killer manicure) on Instagram.
HALLOWEEN ROYALTY
The pair, who started dating in September, took a massive step in their relationship when they coordinated on a couple's costume for Halloween; they dressed as Marvel Comics characters Storm and Black Panther. In one video posted to Snapchat, Kardashian grinds on Thompson, and in the next, she has a friend film the two as they kiss.
BEST OF THE BEST
Well, this is big. Thompson made Kardashian's Top Nine, an Instagram collage of her nine most-liked photos of 2016. Clearly, her fans are eager to see more photos of the pair together. We'd like that too.
A GOOD FIT(NESS)
The couple prepped for Taco Tuesday in July with a morning couple's workout.
MATCH MADE IN HEAVEN
A peaceful Sunday called for matching athleisure.
QUEEN OF HEARTS
"My King," Kardashian captioned a photo from her surprise birthday party.
WILD RIDE
Thompson also shared a slew of photos from the June bash. "Happy bday my love, this picture right here sums up how wild, crazy and how much we love each other. Let's continue to build more memories and cherish them with each other. God bless you, I love you," he wrote.
YOU ARE MY SUNSHINE
"All my love," Kardashian captioned an August photo of the couple getting goofy by the pool.
THE BEST MEDICINE
The mom-to-be comforted Thompson through a stomachache in September. "My tummy hurts," he complained in a Snapchat video as Kardashian rubbed his chest.
