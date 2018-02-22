Clare Crawley Says She’s in Love After Leaving Bachelor Winter Games — But Who’s the Lucky Guy?

Despite having two guys interested in her, Clare Crawley didn’t have the best luck finding love on Bachelor Winter Games — but it all worked out in the end.

In a clip from Thursday’s reunion show, Crawley tells Chris Harrison that even though things didn’t work out with Benoit Beauséjour-Savard or Christian Rauch during the series, she found love as soon as she left Vermont and headed back home.

“The second I got back to Sacramento, [I] checked my phone and I had a message from a guy,” she says, before taking a second to gather her thoughts.

“[The] timing was so off, but it was so perfect for me because it was a man that just cared about if I was okay,” she adds, her voice brimming with emotion.

RELATED VIDEO: The ‘Bachelor Winter Games’ Cast Reveal Behind-the-Scenes Secrets, Biggest Flirt and More

But before Crawley gets a chance to go any further, Harrison reveals that the audience is about to meet the lucky guy.

“Well that man is here tonight. Sitting right here,” Harrison says, as he gestures to her fellow cast members, inviting “the mystery man in Clare’s life” to stand up.

And although Ben Higgins chooses that moment to dramatically uncross— and then re-cross — his legs, the clip ends before revealing which guy Clare found love with.

RELATED: Did Dean Unglert Propose to Lesley Murphy on the Bachelor Winter Games Finale?!

To find out who the lucky guy is, tune in to the season finale of Bachelor Winter Games, airing on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.